Toni Braxton And Birdman Reportedly Tie The Knot?

Here’s some surprising news to end your workday. According to The Grio, R&B superstar Toni Braxton and Birdman have eloped.

Per the news site, sources informed The Jasmine Brand that the two have kept their marriage under wraps for a long period of time in an effort to seal their private life away from the public eye.

“They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together,” the source said. “They’re so in love with each other. I’m surprised that they even waited this long to do it.”

Earlier this month, Toni’s youngest sister, Tamar Braxton, hinted at the two being an item. The “Love And War” singer said Birdman is like a brother-in-law to their family. Reportedly, when their mother Evelyn Braxton was hospitalized, the Cash Money leader was present to show support.

The couple will reportedly hold a lavish celebration for friends and family.