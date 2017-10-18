Toni Braxton’s Rep Shuts Down Marriage Rumors

On Tuesday evening (Oct. 17), the rumor mill went into overdrive when news of a union between Toni Braxton and Birdman surfaced. The pair has been dating for a while now, but they’ve kept their relationship under wraps.

READ: Toni Braxton And Birdman Reportedly Tie The Knot?

Now, Us Weekly reports that the couple has yet to enter marital bliss and are just dating. A rep from Braxton’s camp steered the conversation back to her forthcoming music, noting the “Un-Break My Heart” singer “has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes. It will be released in early 2018.”

It sounds like Birdman is a family favorite given Braxton’s mother’s approval. “Ever since I’ve been knowing that man, he’s been phenomenal,” Evelyn Braxton said on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. The matriarch continued to sing the Cash Money CEO’s praises by adding that “he’s a nice man” and is “full of respect.”

READ: Toni Braxton Was Briefly Hospitalized For Lupus, But She’s Already Back On Tour

If wedding bells aren’t in the couple’s near future, it seems as if Braxton has her family’s approval if she decides to jump the broom.