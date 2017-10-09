Towkio Offers Inspiration On New Single “Swim”

As Chicago rapper Towkio refines his long awaited debut album WWW, he shares a galvanizing track titled, “Swim.”

Over a foot-stomping instrumental complete with body-shaking church organs, the 23-year-old encourages listeners to keep the faith.

“What makes us love?What makes us dream?/I found the lightNow it’s all I see/So we ride that wave/When that tide comes in/And that water deep/So be prepared to swim/Be prepared to swim/So be prepared to swim/So be prepared to swim/So be prepared to swim,” sings Towkio on the hook.

“Swim” follows the music visuals for “Drift,” and “Hot Shit.” And WWW comes after Towkio’s 2015 mixtape, Wav Theory.

“Swim” was premiered on Zane Lowes Beats 1 Radio.

Stream Towkio’s new single below.

