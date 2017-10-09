While Trae The Truth is still heavily involved in the relief efforts to rebuild the damaged areas of Houston after Hurricane Harvey, he still found time to release new music. Fresh from his new album, Tha Truth pt. 3, the humanitarian unleashes a hot visual with Young Thug and Skippa Da Flippa titled “Thuggin.”

The glossy visuals find Trae and company flexing inside a dark warehouse with diamonds, gold, and beautiful women galore. The trapped-out banger features Thugga Thugga with a warped, yet infectious hook.

Trae’s new album is now available on all streaming services and digital markets everywhere. And if you would like to donate to his GoFundMe to support under-served families and victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, it’s not too late. You can donate right here.