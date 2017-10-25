Tru Life and Future brought the foreign cars out for a little ride through New York City in their newly released visuals for “Last Night.” The longtime friends also made sure to call on the troops to show up for this 24-hour affair.

Earlier this year, the LES rapper inked a deal with Future’s Freebandz label and Epic Records. He plans to release a new mixtape before the year’s close.