President Donald Trump enjoyed a sit down with number one fan former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee this weekend, where he spoke highly about what a great job he’s doing as commander-in-chief.

Trump was the first guest for Huckabee’s self-titled talk show, which premiered on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Saturday (Oct. 8). The two talked about the devastation in Puerto Rico, gun control following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas and the his constant overrides of effective Obama-era policies.

Just kidding.

Questions centered on Trump’s thoughts on his reactions to the nation’s recent lows (“You’ve had a tough week,” Huckabee says), with No. 45 sharing a progress report he essentially gave to himself. He also bragged how the victims of the shooting at the country music festival were Trump supporters.

He didn’t mention concerns of FEMA’s lack of help in Puerto Rico, but he did shrug off criticism of his paper towel incident with Hurricane Maria victims.

“They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels, he said. “And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun. They said, ‘Throw ‘em to me! Throw ‘em to me, Mr. President!’ So next day they said, ‘Oh it was so disrespectful to the people.’ It was just a made-up thing. And also when I walked in, the cheering was incredible.”

While he said he was tired of the constant “bad publicity” (aka news) about his administration, Trump determined he was the creator of the term “fake news.”

“The media is really, the word, one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with, is ‘fake,'” Trump said. “I guess other people have used it perhaps over the years but I’ve never noticed it. And it’s a shame. And they really hurt the country. Because they take away the spirit of the country.”

CNN notes that the term has existed for the centuries, kicking off in newspapers in 1890 and 1891. Dictionary.com did add the term to their site last year with the definition, “False news stories, often of a sensational nature, created to be widely shared online for the purpose of generating ad revenue via web traffic or discrediting a public figure, political movement, company, etc.”

Fake news has existed long before Trump’s presidential tenure, but found its way back to mainstream after speculation about Russian delegates having a role in the 2016 presidential election came to light.

Check out the praise session interview above.

