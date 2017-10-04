President Donald Trump has received a lot of flack lately for his dismissive ways when it comes to helping Puerto Rico during a time of crisis. It seems like he’s been concentrating on the finer things in life like playing golf or picking fights with NFL/NBA players for having a belief in equality—and kneeling during a complex National Anthem.

POTUS finally made it to Puerto Rico today (Oct. 3), and was recently captured on Twitter handing out (and throwing) paper towels and goods to the Puerto Rican people. As shown on video, he had a lot of fun.

Before visiting the island, Trump made it a point to come at Puerto Rico’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Twitter where he said things like:…”Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.”

According to ABC News, when the two leaders met today Cruz affirms the visit may have gotten the Trump administration to see for themselves what’s really going on.

“I truly believe that they finally saw the connection, or the disconnect, between what they were hearing on the one hand and the reality of what is happening on the ground,” she said.

“I will use this opportunity to reiterate the primary message: This is about saving lives, not about politics; this is also about giving the people of Puerto Rico the respect we deserve; and recognizing the moral imperative to do both,” she said before their meeting.