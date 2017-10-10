Donald Trump is steady flexing his Twitter fingers. Following the suspension of SportsCenter’s Jemele Hill, Trump claims her anti-Trump stance alone is to blame for ESPN’s low ratings. Less than a day after ESPN hit Hill with a two-week suspension for tweets about Jerry Jones’ threat to bench players who “disrespect the flag,” Trump, per usual, took to the social media platform to talk his mundane talk.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Hill previously called Trump a “white supremacist,” for which the White House wanted her fired. On Monday evening, Hill made clear her stance on #takeaknee, alluding to certain coaches in cahoots with the President.

Just so we’re clear: I’m not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

No matter what, this much is clear: POTUS won’t be satisfied until Hill is totally removed from the sports channel.