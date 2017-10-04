Well, we knew this was coming.

The Trump administration’s plan to seemingly dismantle the country’s welfare benefits program is on the horizon, Politico reports. Two anonymous sources from Capitol Hill spoke with the news site, and said that a draft of the new initiative was passed around the White House so that federal agencies can comment on it. Some of the changes included a mandatory labor initiative for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

Other programs across the welfare program like Department of Health and Human Services, the Labor Department, the Agriculture Department, the Treasury Department, the Education Department and the Department of Commerce, will also see vast changes. Having a job in exchange for food stamps seems like a simple requirement, except it isn’t. While 80 percent of SNAP recipients have jobs before and after the program, those who fall to the side aren’t able to hold a job due to health factors or a disability.

With the administration calling for “able-bodied” people to work, it will be difficult to see what their definition of an able-bodied recipient is.

Additionally, the mandate requires support from local and state governments in order to go into effect nonetheless, it also needs approval from White House chief of staff John Kelly’s rigid policy vetting criteria.

At press time, no specific program or order has been directly addressed by the drafts and the White House has yet to approve the order.

“We aren’t going to comment on rumors about future potential Executive Orders. When we have something to release, we’ll let you know,” White House spokesperson Natalie Strom told Politico.

There hasn’t been any reform to the Clinton-era creation, but it has faced criticism. It’s still not clear on the exact parameters of how the program will be decreased in the amount of time and coverage it will cover it’s recipients. Hopefully, these changes won’t be too drastic considering they affect low-income people.