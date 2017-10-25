Early Wednesday morning (Oct. 25), two men were fatally shot on Grambling State University’s campus, CNN reports. The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument inside one of the school’s dormitories that carried into the open space where the unidentified suspect killed senior student Earl Andrews, 23, and his friend Monquiarius Caldwell, 23.

The north Louisiana sheriff’s office received multiple notices around 12:04 a.m. The spokesman for Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Williams, said, “We’re interviewing witnesses.” The HBCU’s homecoming festivities were set to kick off this week.

READ: DCPD Reports Armed Person On Howard University’s Campus

“He was here at Grambling, good student, good kid,” Andrews’ aunt, Mattie Boyette, said to KSLA. “He just wanted an education. He just wanted to better himself.”

The suspect is still at large.

Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 25, 2017

Details are still forthcoming.