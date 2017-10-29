Two NYPD police officers have been suspended without pay after being charged with first-degree rape for allegedly raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman.

Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall would face a mandatory minimum of three years and a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge. According to reports, Martins and Hall who worked as narcotics officers in South Brooklyn are expected to turn themselves in this week for arraignment.

The grand jury decision came last Thursday after a week of testimony which included the alleged victim who told jurors the cops had sex with her against her will. The alleged incident happened Sept. 15 after Martins and Hall arrested the 18 year old for possession of marijuana and also having an anti-anxiety drug.

The officers then drove the victim to a nearby Chipotle parking lot in Coney Island where Martins allegedly raped her and both men forced her to perform oral sex. Conversely, the officers maintain the sex was consensual.