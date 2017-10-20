Ty Dolla $ign And A$AP Rocky Pull Up On The Remix of “Dawson’s Breek”

Only one week away from the release of Beach House 3, Ty Dolla $ign hops out with a remix of “Dawson’s Breek,” recruiting A$AP Rocky for a new version of this record.

READ: Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Swae Lee Put It Down On “Don’t Judge Me”

The official remix finds the Mob member stepping up to bat with a boastful verse.

“New belt that’s French canvas/Goyard that’s rich canvas/Showing out for the big cameras/Sonning niggas like the kids parents/Old money like the grandparents/Show respect or get bitch handled/Took her wigs like your grandmama/Smack a nigga like I’m big handed,” raps Rocky.

READ: Ty Dolla $ign And Jeremih Enjoy The Easy Life In “Dawsin’s Breek” (Video)

Beach House 3 will feature the likes of Jeremih, who appears on the the original version of “Dawson’s Breek,” Swae Lee, Future, YG, and John Mayer. Ty also recently released his single, “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Swae Lee and Future.

Listen to “Dawson’s Breek” above.