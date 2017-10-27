Ty Dolla $ign is still the new ‘guest feature’ king, but he has been working tirelessly on the third chapter of his Beach House trilogy for the last 2 years. After facing a number of delays, the Cali crooner released the album at midnight (Oct 27), and it’s full of all the harmonic vibes we craved from Mr. Dolla $ign.

The album is heavy on tunes about love, lust, late nights and kush clouds, with appearances by Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Tory Lanez, Skrillex, Damian Marley, 24Hrs, MadeinTYO, and Lauren Jauregui. Fans can pick up the official album here.

