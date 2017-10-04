Ty Dolla $ign is up to his old tricks again. In the rap crooner’s new “Dawsin’s Breek” music video, Jeremih joins him as they spend idle time with a group of exotic dancers in a beach side oasis.

The single is featured on Ty’s upcoming album Beach House 3 album — slated for release on October 27.

