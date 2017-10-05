Tyrese Weighs In On ‘Fast & Furious 9′ Announcement

R&B award-winning artist Tyrese has remained vocal following any update that has found its way to the masses from the world of The Fast and Furious. Earlier this season, the “Sweet Lady” singer had a minor verbal spat with fellow FF actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and aired his grievances with 2016’s world’s highest paid actor on social media. Now, Tyrese publicized his inner thoughts on the billion dollar franchise following the announcement of its next installment.

Fast & Furious 9 will reportedly debut in theaters on April 10, 2020, but Tyrese wonders why it’ll take three years to premiere. He began by name-dropping The Rock. “Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right?”

CREDIT: Instagram/@tyrese

According to Variety, the eighth film, Fate of the Furious, made over a billion dollars worldwide. F. Gary Gray directed the widely-successful film, but no word on if he will return for this upcoming feature.