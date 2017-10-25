“Subtle” may not be a word in Tyrese’s lexicon, as demonstrated by the pilot he allegedly hired to fly a banner over his daughter’s school on Monday (Oct. 23).

According to TMZ, the banner, which flew over Tyrese’s 10-year-old’s elementary school in the valley, read, “No matter what, daddy loves you, Shayla.” Tyrese’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson, believes he was responsible for the whole setup, which, according Gibson’s attorney Aleen Laura Khanjian, also included gifts, balloons, a fruit basket, a teddy bear and with a card addressed to Shayla’s school, from Dad.

Norma accused the 38-year-old singer-actor of spanking their daughter and has a temporary restraining order against him. The court order reportedly prohibits Tyrese from any direct or indirect contact with Shayla and Norma. Khanjian says the gesture can be considered witness intimidation.

Sources close to Tyrese say he does not believe he was in violation of the restraining order because he did not have any physical contact with his daughter.