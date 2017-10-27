Tyrese Reportedly Hospitalized For Chest Pains
Tyrese’s life in the public eye has embarked on a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs this week. According to TMZ, the actor/singer reportedly had health complications following a court appearance that same day (Oct. 26).
The site claims sources familiar with the Black Rose artist began to experience chest pains and checked himself into a nearby hospital based in Los Angeles. He was on his way to another destination after a child custody court hearing where he’s battling for his daughter, Shayla. The Fast & Furious co-star has since been vocal about his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, and their legal dispute.
This news arrives after a temporary restraining order was filed against the 38-year-old by his ex-wife. He confirmed the reports that he flew a banner that reads, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla,” over his 10-year-old’s school earlier this week.
Guys……….. Me and my family appreciate your prayers and outpouring of love…… To my… https://t.co/10DRffs76Q
— #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) October 27, 2017
#SwipeLeft I wanted the banner to be longer but it’s was too expensive this is what I really wanted it to say “In the end however way it looks, however way this all feels stay strong my little angel i taught you that this is all just a process of pain seeking happiness, whatever the outcome just know the courts and NO one will ever paint OUR picture NO MATTER WHAT DADDY STILL LOVES YOU SHAYLA”…. You guys are tuned in front row… You have a job to do and thats to stay in our business so….. Since I have your full attention……. Let’s open up this real dialogue I wanna put y’all up on game….. It’s very very important google and look at YouTube videos of something it’s called #ParentingAlianation and more importantly #ENMESHMENT hit me back…… Love always this is not our first beautiful dance…. and it won’t be the last….. it’s just a process that no one immune from…… #Activism #ProudFather #KnowYourRights #LoveToInspireFromMyLifeToYours #DaddyDaughterLove #ShesMyOneAndONLY just last year we was so cool….. Then I fell in love and I’m happily married……. Things change….
#SwipeLeft – My wife and daughter #MyQueenAndPrincessGibsons are always sitting on the front row of my life…… You have to walk in LOVE not fear, no one is immune to child custody cases and accusations, no one is immune to going through a divorce…. But most would thank GOD they don’t have to deal with it so publicly….. The ground under our feet is firm, strong and solid cause Gods truth will always reign in the end…… So I walk in and out of court with the 2 greatest gifts God has ever sent me…… My one and only Nanny Elva, since Shayla was a year 1/2 and my wife Samantha Gibson my strongest and greatest support ou are my heart and soul…. So strong and so having compassion towards your enemies….. Praying for them as you would pray for yourself is Agape love………. When you move on and you’re happy…… Unexpected storms and accusations will start flying…….. #HaveCompassionForYourEnemies #AgapeLove google #ParentingAlianation #ENMESHMENT LOOK up the videos now
Headed into court and we just want you guys to know we’re not here to win……. We’re here for Shayla no one wins in the end cause our angels is feeling all of this…… Please parents that are currently going through issues keep this in mind…… When parents go to war we effect the kids deeply……. But in everything me and we wife go into.. We go into it rather GOOD or bad we count our blessings, are stand WITH each other and pull from each others strength and power……… When my queen prays her words are so powerful and beautiful the queen kiss on her crown follows……… Sending love and light around the world…. #FamilyFirst