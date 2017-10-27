Tyrese Reportedly Hospitalized For Chest Pains

Tyrese’s life in the public eye has embarked on a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs this week. According to TMZ, the actor/singer reportedly had health complications following a court appearance that same day (Oct. 26).

The site claims sources familiar with the Black Rose artist began to experience chest pains and checked himself into a nearby hospital based in Los Angeles. He was on his way to another destination after a child custody court hearing where he’s battling for his daughter, Shayla. The Fast & Furious co-star has since been vocal about his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, and their legal dispute.

This news arrives after a temporary restraining order was filed against the 38-year-old by his ex-wife. He confirmed the reports that he flew a banner that reads, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla,” over his 10-year-old’s school earlier this week.