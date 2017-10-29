Tyrese’s ex-wife Norma Gibson filed a restraining order against the singer/actor after she alleged he physically abused her and their 10-year-old daughter. Since then, the Fast & Furious actor has reportedly taken extreme measures to show Shayla he loves her. Whether it be wearing a hoodie that reads “Shayla Rocks!” or allegedly flying a banner over her school that stated “No matter what, daddy loves you, Shayla,” the Black Rose artist is committed to showing his daughter how committed he is.

A judge has reportedly modified the restraining order and granted the 38-year-old permission to see his daughter. According to TMZ, Tyrese is allowed a six-hour monitored visit with Shayla. However, footage of Tyrese performing in Atlanta for their R&B Super Jam Saturday (Oct. 28) left many raising an eyebrow.

“I’m going to dedicate what I’m about to say to my baby, okay?” Tyrese said.

While Tyrese sang a modified version of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” many thought the song choice was inappropriate. One user said Tyrese was exhibiting the characteristics of someone having a public meltdown. While others wondered why of all the songs written ever, Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” was the one he choose.

