It looks like Tyrese is really having a difficult time trying to get fans on his side of his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

READ: Tyrese Weighs In On ‘Fast & Furious 9′ Announcement

It all began when the actor/musician caught wind of The Rock’s 2019 standalone spinoff film Hobbs, which he said is “stalling production” for the ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise. A few catty captions and petty photos later, and Tyrese still cannot let it go.

Today (Oct. 11), Tyrese continued the one-sided scuffle on Instagram, where he posted a two-year old video of The Rock discussing how his 2015 album Black Rose was “dogsh*t.”

“It shouldn’t be called Black Rose, it should be called big piece of black dog sh*t,” Johnson says in the clip. “Not even the hard dried up dog sh*t. It’s the soft dog sh*t. It’s like baby sh*t. That’s what the album is like. I never want to hear it again and I’m never going to f**king forgive him for wasting my time. That is time I’ll never get back. It’s like dog sh*t is in my ear. Mother f**ker.” He walks away smiling, making it seem like he was merely joking about his co-star’s album being bad.

“Haters come in many forms,” Tyrese wrote in the caption, signaling that he didn’t think the video was very funny. “In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time.”

Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The Rock has not commented on the video, but he did write something recently on Instagram about trying to have fun despite some people’s hard feelings.

“Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that a** like a Cherokee drum,” he wrote.

“He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now,” Gibson said to TMZ. “I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

READ: Issa Possibility: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Really Could Run For President

What do you think about all of this? Sound off in the comments.