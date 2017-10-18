Officers Fired For Dragging Man Off United Airlines Flight

Two officers whose actions aboard a United Airlines flight in spring sent a man to the emergency room have been fired.

According to Chicago’s Inspector General Joseph Ferguson, an unnamed Aviation Security sergeant and an officer have been fired, while another officer has resigned for their role in the “violent forcible removal” of 69-year-old Dr. David Dao from his seat in a viral video.

“Ferguson’s report says that the use of ‘excessive force’ caused Dao to break his nose, lose two teeth and sustain a concussion, and noted that the security officer who pulled Dao from the flight broke department policy when he ‘escalated a nonthreatening situation into a physically violent one,'” writes NBC News.

The report also revealed that “two security officers tried to cover for each other.” One one officer “made misleading statements in two reports” while the other “made material omissions in a report.”

In a cellphone video of the incident that gained traction earlier this year, security officers can be seen forcibly dragging Dao from his seat, after he refused to give it up to a crew member, who was working a connecting route. Dao and United Airlines reportedly reached an “amicable settlement” in April.