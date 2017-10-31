Due to the 2017 calendar year Halloween falls on a Tuesday, which means the kiddies, adults along with the racially insensitive folks have had a few extra days to don their best costume.

University of Nevada’s police chief has issued a public apology on behalf of one of his officers for dressing up as Colin Kaepernick and wearing a sign that reads “Will stand for food.”

Chief Adam Garcia condemned Antonio Gutierrez’s costume which he accented with an Afro wig and fake nose. “For those who have seen the Halloween costume of one of our officers apparently mocking a citizen who has chosen to take advantage of his constitutional right to protest, I offer my sincere apologies.”

“Members of our profession are held to a higher standard and denigrating another — on or off duty — is insensitive for its lack of respect and lack of understanding on how others may negatively view their actions and may be impacted.”

When asked if Gutierrez would face any disciplinary action for his insensitive comment, TMZ was told “We have no policy that would dictate any disciplinary action.”