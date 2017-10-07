Earlier this year, the USA Network announced it would be launching a new series that delves deeper into the infamous murders of rappers Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G. aims to bring the late hip-hop luminaries and their untimely deaths to a television forefront, and today, we get a first look of what’s in store.

Wavyy Jonez will make his first on-screen appearance as Biggie, while Marcc Rose reprises his role of ‘Pac, who he portrayed in the well-received Straight Outta Compton film.

The series, executive produced and directed by Emmy Award Winner Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), is being touted as the first true crime anthology series to investigate the rappers’ deaths, while following a former LAPD detective’s perspective of the mysterious cases.

The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G. premieres this winter on USA Network.