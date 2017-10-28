One of Usher’s STD accusers may bow out of her claims after her case was hit with a few contradictions.

TMZ reports singer Laura Helm dropped her lawyer Lisa West. West filed a motion in Georgia’s Fulton County removing herself as Helm’s counsel, citing she could no longer “effectively represent” her.

Now that Helm is without a lawyer, she is reportedly considering dropping the case. Earlier this year, the 32-year-old filed a $20 million suit against the singer, claiming she was infected with the herpes simplex virus after sleeping with him.

Helm claimed the two had unprotected sex in April, but a recording of a phone call to her former publicist Dennis Byron proved otherwise. Sandra Rose reports Helm was overheard confirming that the two always used condoms during sex. “That’s why they make protection, for people who have STDs,” she was heard saying.

Byron, who is also a producer for TMZ’s Atlanta region, was brought into court by Helm and West. The two were reportedly trying to prevent Bryon from releasing any other information that poked holes in Helm’s case. Their case against Byron was dismissed.

Quantasia Sharpton previously claimed she was exposed to the virus after meeting the singer singer after his concert. A unidentified male filed a suit claiming to be infected by the singer.

In September, Usher’s lawyers replied to the accusations, by denying them all. The “Good Kisser” singer cited legal technicalities, like statute of limitations, lack of standing by plaintiffs, the improper joining of plaintiffs in one suit and blatant lies.

