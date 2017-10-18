Racism takes many forms. While many of us know this to be true, there are some who still find other ways to whitesplain or dumb down the actions of the ones at fault.

An incident involving a group of cheerleaders from a Jewish private school in Ogden, Utah, has gained attention after the teenagers were exposed for chanting racial slurs. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the teens from Weber High School filmed themselves during a road trip last fall. During their ride, the teens recorded themselves saying “serggin cuff,” or “f**k ni****s” in reverse.

I thought people were better than this especially my so called “friends” pic.twitter.com/8yD9h7YZE2 — 7 (@WarriorTy7) October 16, 2017

After one of the teens shared the post on Instagram, outraged classmates ripped the video and uploaded it to Twitter and YouTube.

District spokesman Lane Findlay had a benefit-of-the-doubt type of response to the video, explaining that the teens weren’t on school property, and explained yet again that the racial slur was said in reverse. “All of those things would be on the table,” Findlay added. “Obviously they knew what they were doing. It‘s just completely inappropriate.”

An updated statement made things worse when the whole “kids will be kids” schtick was used. “We also wish to remind everyone that these are kids, and sometimes kids do really stupid things without thinking,” the statement said. “Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if the students involved are found to have violated the school’s code of conduct. The girls we have spoken with have all been very apologetic for their actions.”

Kids do indeed do stupid things, but when children of color are killed or scrutinized for their actions, it’s never treated with a gentle defense.

The teens may not face expulsion, but their future as cheerleaders and decent human beings is up for debate.

Le sigh.

