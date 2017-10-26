Sheryl Stiles, the mother of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, died two days after her son’s funeral.

According to reports, Stiles suffered a heart attack and fell down an escalator, which contributed to a brain injury. However, family members also contribute a broken heart to her passing on Sunday.

“It was a real nice service, but it has been hard,” said Lewis Stiles told KTNV of his nephew’s funeral. According to the family, Ms. Stiles was solemn and “froze” during her son’s service. They’re also beginning to hear that she reportedly told a chaplain at the funeral that she wants to be reunited with her son.

“While the family was originally struggling to find the money to cover the funeral expenses, they say groups have stepped up to cover the costs as word spread of the death,” writes KTLA.