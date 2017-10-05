Vegas Shooter Reportedly Targeted Lollapalooza Prior To Attacking Another Festival

Stephen Paddock incited fear around the country after he reportedly killed more than 50 people and injured 500 at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas earlier this week. But according to a new report, the terrorist might have been targeting another show. Paddock reportedly booked a hotel overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Downtown Chicago, according to .

According to this new report, Paddock booked two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel, which has a high up view of Grant Park, where the popular festival is held every year in August.

Sources close to TMZ confirmed that a person under Paddock’s name booked the rooms, but never stayed at the hotel. The Blackstone hotel also released a statement, saying the gunman specifically requested a “view room” that faced Grant Park.

Lollapalooza reportedly welcomes more than 400,000 concertgoers each year. President of the Grant Park Conservancy, Bob O’Neill, said the recent attacks have been a wake up call to everyone about the importance of security at music events. “What scares me is we’re lucky we haven’t had this, this type of thing in Chicago,” O’Neill said. “Since the ’68 riots there’s a level of security at these events that’s really intense in Chicago… But it’s a wake-up call. We have to be prepared. Grant Park hosts huge events and we can never be lax about security.”

It is unclear why Paddock did not attend Lollapalooza.