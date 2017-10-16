Last week, a huge percentage of hip-hop lauded Eminem for his fiery freestyle against President Trump at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Despite receiving a resounding applause from his peers, one MC sang a different tune regarding Em’s controversial freestyle.

During his chat with Pitchfork’s In Sight Out series, Vince Staples candidly spoke on Em’s freestyle and dubbed it as “trash.” He also added that he thought that the rapper “could do better.” Despite thrashing Em, Staples did have some positive remarks. “My favorite thing about the Eminem freestyle is the wall of dark-skinned black people behind him,” he said. “That was great.”

Later, Staples went on Twitter and reiterated his statements against Shady, saying that he was simply joking and has no qualms with the “The Way I Am” MC.

“The mnm statement was all in good fun I like him & Kim. @Pitchfork took it out of context because they thirsty. Lemme get these jokes off,” began Staples. “And yall not about to sit here and try to convince me the Donald the bitch line had y’all out y’all seat shut up.”

He continued by tweeting, “How we gonna clown Xtentacion for rapping like a sorcerer on XXL but let M go full assasins creed & then deny me the right to my jokes.” Staples even managed to squeeze in some time to respond to avid Em fans, who weren’t pleased with his comments. “Look man just admit that some of y’all champion him because he looks like you it’s okay everybody does it Idk why y’all try to hide it lol,” he wrote.

He continued his assault after fans attempted to skewer YG for his “FDT” record, a song that was released a year before Em’s freestyle against Trump. “It was just about the message not the quality but now FDT is a “trash song” by a “trash rapper” y’all make it too easy,” he said. “And n—-as bet not never come to my Twitter tryna slander YG 400 that’s all the way out.”

After Eminem’s freestyle broke the Internet, fans of both him and Trump voiced their opinions on whether they would continue to rally behind the legendary lyricist. One Reddit user vowed to support Em, despite his political standing.

“I watched the cypher and obviously heard the ending yet I will still listen to Eminem’s music because he is incredibly talented and I can’t wait to hear what he comes out with next. I’m just curious if there is anyone else who falls in this category or those who don’t. What are your thoughts about his cypher and his opinions,” said iReactionV2.

Check out Staples’ tweets below.

The mnm statement was all in good fun I like him & Kim. @Pitchfork took it out of context because they thirsty. Lemme get these jokes off. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

And yall not about to sit here and try to convince me the Donald the bitch line had y’all out y’all seat shut up. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

How we gonna clown Xtentacion for rapping like a sorcerer on XXL but let M go full assasins creed & then deny me the right to my jokes. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

Me not being able to make jokes about mnm is white supremacy @pitchfork don’t make me call Cornell West. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

1. He receives male privilege as all males do 2. He can speak up I appreciate him doing so 3. I like your hair what shampoo you use? https://t.co/oT2rkFHHnl — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

My point is I didnt like it as a fan and expected more. Then I was told “be happy he spoke up for you” like I’m some sorta citch ass nigga. https://t.co/fvxHJ7QGb2 — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

It’s not arguing I’m socializing. Wish they wasn’t this mad though. https://t.co/MzBUuBXFz3 — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

It was just about the message not the quality but now FDT is a “trash song” by a “trash rapper” y’all make it too easy. https://t.co/SfT6j27auf — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

And niggas bet not never come to my Twitter tryna slander YG 400 that’s all the way out. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

