Vince Staples Borrows YNB Nahmir’s “Rubbin Off The Paint”

Vince Staples is known to some rap fans purely for his voice on Twitter. However, when it’s time to throw down on the mic, he comes through with thought provoking vocals the majority of the time.

READ: Vince Staples And Juicy J Perform “Big Fish” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

For the Long Beach rapper’s latest offering, he rides over YBN Nahmir’s buzzworthy track “Rubbin Off The Paint.”

READ: Vince Staples Says Chipotle Is “Gentrification” That’s “Killing People”