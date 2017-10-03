Black television and film is where it’s at, and it’s about time networks and distributors start hopping on board. With Insecure, Black-ish, and Atlanta kickstarting the conversation, ABC Studios is seeking to add to the roster with its new TV comedy, Black Don’t Crack. And for the cherry on top, Viola Davis and Insecure co-creator Larry Wilmore, have signed on board to co-executive produce it, Deadline reports.

Angela Bassett is a prime example that black doesn’t crack, but the upcoming comedy will reportedly center around three sorority sisters who lose touch after college. When they finally reunite some years later, the women realize that it’s okay to crack and rely on each other even if they are well into adulthood.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and to collaborate with the crazy talented, Regina Hicks,” Wilmore said in a statement . “BDC is hilarious, heartwarming, and shines a light on women who are hiding in plain sight.”

Davis’ producing partner and husband, Julius Tennnon also released a statement, explaining their interest in joining the project. “Viola and I are inspired by Regina Hicks and to have Larry Wilmore EP is a dream,” Tennon said. “Seeing these three African American women who appear not to age but, to have challenges that we can all relate to and in a way, we have not seen before, will be a revelation.”

ABC has not released any more details regarding Black Don’t Crack’s casting, filming, or a premiere date. Stay tuned as more information rolls out.