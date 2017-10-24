Vivian Green Shows Her Growth In New Single “I Don’t Know”

Singer and actress Vivian Green is gearing up fans for her upcoming LP, VGVI, with her latest music video and debut single, “I Don’t Know.”

The track samples Art of Noise’s “Moments In Love,” and the video takes place at a backyard bash. In the visual, Green attempts to get the attention of a potential new flame while simultaneously enjoying her time with her girls.

“I wanted to do something brighter and more upbeat,” Green reveals of her new album, which is a departure from her earlier sound. “If a song was sad, it needed to have a certain attitude, energy, and life to it. I’ve done sad songs. I love them, of course. However, I wanted to evolve.” The album is produced by Kwamé, and features guests such as Musiq Soulchild.

Green will also be starring in the stage adaptation of Two Can Play That Game, starring Vivica Fox, Columbus Short, Gary Dourdan, Carl Payne and Porsha Williams. She will act and perform her major hits on the road from October 13th through December 3rd.

