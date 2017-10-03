Whoever is in charge of the social media pages for Wendy’s and Wingstop deserves a raise. The two food chains engaged in a Twitter rap battle that left us hungry for more, exchanging bars and disses that would leave even the most seasoned pros shaking.

READ: Rick Ross Joins Forces With Wingstop To Launch Scholarship Program

“Gamestop, Wingstop. Copped a new game for [Xbox],” wrote Wingstop, in response to a picture of Gamestop and Wingstop next to each other. “The Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot. We got that Original Hot, Hot.”

Now we know Wendy’s is not one to back down from a challenge, I mean, they did help a young man receive the most retweeted tweet in history after bartering with him for a year of free chicken nuggets. So of course, they went hard in their comeback to the wing giant.

“Fresh, never frozen since 69, Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line,” they wrote. “Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly, But nothing gets ‘em dipping like a Frosty and fry.”

READ: Woman Arrested For Macing Wendy’s Employees Over Stale Fries

Not sure who is going to end up winning this battle for the ages, but all we know for sure is that this is a great business tactic for both companies. Check out the incredible exchange below.

Gamestop, Wingstop.

Copped a new game for the ❌📦

Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot.

We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Fresh, never frozen since 69

Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line

Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly

But nothing gets ‘em dipping like a Frosty and fry

😘 https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

A frosty and a fry?

Giiiirl bye. Wingstop flavor bringin’ all the cravers!

They eat us now and save you for later. ✌🏽 https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Please

They eat us now, they eat us later

Adding up our Wins on a calculator You’re a laughless clown, or a king that’s throneless

Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Add ‘em up, add ‘em up.

Ain’t nothin’ like Wingstop ranch in a cup.

Not here to throw shade, just spittin’ some heat.

🍔/🍗 nah, that’s weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wings flying high but it’s time to run

Cuz we’re serving up bars on a warm toasted bun We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes

So it’s nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

You tried it… you really did.

Who’d you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?

It’s closing time and we’re leaving frozen beef behind. 👋🏽 https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017