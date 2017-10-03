Wendy’s And Wingstop’s Rap Battle Left Us Hungry For More
Whoever is in charge of the social media pages for Wendy’s and Wingstop deserves a raise. The two food chains engaged in a Twitter rap battle that left us hungry for more, exchanging bars and disses that would leave even the most seasoned pros shaking.
“Gamestop, Wingstop. Copped a new game for [Xbox],” wrote Wingstop, in response to a picture of Gamestop and Wingstop next to each other. “The Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot. We got that Original Hot, Hot.”
Now we know Wendy’s is not one to back down from a challenge, I mean, they did help a young man receive the most retweeted tweet in history after bartering with him for a year of free chicken nuggets. So of course, they went hard in their comeback to the wing giant.
“Fresh, never frozen since 69, Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line,” they wrote. “Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly, But nothing gets ‘em dipping like a Frosty and fry.”
Not sure who is going to end up winning this battle for the ages, but all we know for sure is that this is a great business tactic for both companies. Check out the incredible exchange below.
Gamestop, Wingstop.
Copped a new game for the ❌📦
Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot.
We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L
— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017
Fresh, never frozen since 69
Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line
Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly
But nothing gets ‘em dipping like a Frosty and fry
😘 https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017
A frosty and a fry?
Giiiirl bye.
Wingstop flavor bringin’ all the cravers!
They eat us now and save you for later. ✌🏽 https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx
— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017
Please
They eat us now, they eat us later
Adding up our Wins on a calculator
You’re a laughless clown, or a king that’s throneless
Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017
Add ‘em up, add ‘em up.
Ain’t nothin’ like Wingstop ranch in a cup.
Not here to throw shade, just spittin’ some heat.
🍔/🍗 nah, that’s weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz
— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017
Wings flying high but it’s time to run
Cuz we’re serving up bars on a warm toasted bun
We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes
So it’s nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017
You tried it… you really did.
Who’d you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?
It’s closing time and we’re leaving frozen beef behind. 👋🏽 https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w
— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017
We know why the chicken crossed the road
But you crossed the boss and straight got told
We had some fun, but yeah we’re through
Gift wrapping this L to send home with you https://t.co/UPc2vFsoh3
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017