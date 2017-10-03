Wendy’s And Wingstop’s Rap Battle Left Us Hungry For More

Whoever is in charge of the social media pages for Wendy’s and Wingstop deserves a raise. The two food chains engaged in a Twitter rap battle that left us hungry for more, exchanging bars and disses that would leave even the most seasoned pros shaking.

“Gamestop, Wingstop. Copped a new game for [Xbox],” wrote Wingstop, in response to a picture of Gamestop and Wingstop next to each other. “The Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot. We got that Original Hot, Hot.”

Now we know Wendy’s is not one to back down from a challenge, I mean, they did help a young man receive the most retweeted tweet in history after bartering with him for a year of free chicken nuggets. So of course, they went hard in their comeback to the wing giant.

“Fresh, never frozen since 69, Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line,” they wrote. “Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly, But nothing gets ‘em dipping like a Frosty and fry.”

Not sure who is going to end up winning this battle for the ages, but all we know for sure is that this is a great business tactic for both companies.  Check out the incredible exchange below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

