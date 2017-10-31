Westside Gunn Releases ‘Hitler Wears Hermes 5′ Feat. Styles P, Conway And Benny

Earlier this month, Westside Gunn announced that he would release the fifth installment of his hard-hitting mixtape series Hitler Wears Hermes. This comes a little over a year after the release of Hitler Wears Hermes 4 and Riots of Fashion Ave. Today, Westside makes good on his promise.

The nine-track effort features Styles P, and label-mates Benny and Conway. Beatmakers Daringer, Knxwledge, DJ Green Lantern and Alchemist lay down the project’s spooky and brooding instrumentals.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Buffalo native discussed the fifth anniversary of Hitler Wears Hermes and the mixtape’s origins.

“5yrs Ago today I posted this Image nobody knew who WSG was there was no such thing as GRISELDA, Conway was still recovering from being shot in the head BUT I HAD a vision, late night studio sessions where the engineer went to sleep I had to wake him just to press record bc he didn’t believe in me,” he wrote. “Hell, nobody really believed, especially talking about Hilter. But I knew i was the 1 who could bring shit back to the essence,” the Shady Records MC wrote.

5yrs Ago today I posted this Image nobody knew who WSG was there was no such thing as GRISELDA, Conway was still recovering from being shot in the head BUT I HAD a vision, late night studio sessions where the engineer went to sleep I had to wake him just to press record bc he didn't believe in me hell Nobody really believed especially me talking about Hitler but I knew I was the 1 who could bring shit back to the essence especially when all we did was stand on couches and pop bottles nobody cared about the Boom bap or the Hard Fly shit but I took a chance with the title and imagery either it was gonna work or my career was over before it started THIS is before I got that special batch from Daringer but he sent me 1 beat and that was "MessHall Talk" this is what started EVERYTHING I hit Keisha Plum yo I need poetry, I went and got a wrestling skit( since day1 5yrs ago I was using wrestling) and just said I'm a make the flyest grimiest shit for ChineGun and 3days later u had HITLER WEARS HERMES, this makes the 5th yr Anniversary so for that not only am I gonna bring this Classic on Vinyl to complete the series I think for its 5th Bday I'll drop PART 5 I haven't even started it but I'm about to make it in these next 3days, I made the sacrifice and on the 3rd day I was like Jesus (one of the deeper meanings of FLYGOD) I'm about finish how I started off #FLYGOD #ART #CULTURE #HipHop #GXFR #Classic #LEGEND #HITLERWEARSHERMES #HALLOWEEN #HWH5

In related Westside Gunn news, the Griselda rapper is slated to release a joint effort with MF Doom.

Stream Hitler Wears Hermes 5 below.

