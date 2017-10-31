Westside Gunn Releases ‘Hitler Wears Hermes 5′ Feat. Styles P, Conway And Benny

Earlier this month, Westside Gunn announced that he would release the fifth installment of his hard-hitting mixtape series Hitler Wears Hermes. This comes a little over a year after the release of Hitler Wears Hermes 4 and Riots of Fashion Ave. Today, Westside makes good on his promise.

The nine-track effort features Styles P, and label-mates Benny and Conway. Beatmakers Daringer, Knxwledge, DJ Green Lantern and Alchemist lay down the project’s spooky and brooding instrumentals.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Buffalo native discussed the fifth anniversary of Hitler Wears Hermes and the mixtape’s origins.

“5yrs Ago today I posted this Image nobody knew who WSG was there was no such thing as GRISELDA, Conway was still recovering from being shot in the head BUT I HAD a vision, late night studio sessions where the engineer went to sleep I had to wake him just to press record bc he didn’t believe in me,” he wrote. “Hell, nobody really believed, especially talking about Hilter. But I knew i was the 1 who could bring shit back to the essence,” the Shady Records MC wrote.

In related Westside Gunn news, the Griselda rapper is slated to release a joint effort with MF Doom.

Stream Hitler Wears Hermes 5 below.