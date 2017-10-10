We$tside Parlé’s life, in some respects, is a common tale in the concrete jungle known as New York City: a young black male who returned home from a prison bid and is now chasing a career in the rap industry. However, this brutally honest emcee isn’t your average dude from the block.

The Bronx rapper carries a wise-beyond-his-years thought process in everything he does. To put it simply, he doesn’t move like the competition because he is only competing to be the best Parlé. There are no other faces in his lane.

On the verge of releasing a new project, the upstart is muscling his way onto the radars of hip-hop tastemakers and fans with every video he drops. Stay tuned.