Wednesday’s (Oct. 25) White House press briefing was everything we’re used from the Trump administration, including more digs at former President Barack Obama.

While shaming The Washington Post and dodging questions about the deadly ambush of four Green Berets in Niger, press secretary Sarah Sanders managed to sneak in an insult towards Obama. “I certainly think history is going to look at this President as somebody who helped defeat ISIS, who built an economy that is stronger than it’s been in several decades, who brought unemployment to a 16-year low, created over 1.7 million jobs since being elected,” she said about the President Donald Trump’s first nine months in office.

“Those are all positive things in the economy,” she continued. “We didn’t say it was completely fixed but we’re certainly moving in the right direction. I think we’ve been more successful in these first nine months than Obama was in eight years.”

If her list of “accomplishments” were true, there’s no need to bash the next man right? Since common sense seems to be out the door, CNN managed to look into Sanders’ statements, proving her to be strong and wrong.

The Islamic State, or ISIS has been on the decline for some time now, starting under the Obama administration. At this point, no one can take credit for defeating the militants, who have now taken shelter in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu after losing ground in Raqqa.

Earlier this month, a truck bomb killed over 350 people with ISIS suspected to be the culprit. On Oct. 4, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, and Sgt. La David Johnson were killed by ISIS members in Niger.

The economy’s growth has been directed to the people, not Trump. “Even though job growth slowed, it’s still well above where it needs to be to keep up with the working-age population growth,” Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed, told The New York Times.

The unemployment rate began it’s decline in 2009 with people seeing more jobs in 2012. Because of this, jobs have been easier to obtain. Plus, the growth of freelancers and contractors have filled the job market, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see another loss of jobs sometime soon. “It’s inevitable that we would start to see a slowdown in the payroll numbers. Month-after-month job gains in the 200,000 range are not sustainable longer term,” Kolko added. “The working-age population is growing too slowly to support that.”

Meanwhile, Trump spoke to reporters before heading off to a fundraiser in Dallas. “People don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student,” Trump said about his undergraduate degree from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.” He also stuck to his story about knowing Johnson’s name, despite clear details from his pregnant widow that proved otherwise.

“I was really nice to her. I respect her, I respect her family, I certainly respect La David, who I, by the way, called La David right from the beginning,” Trump said. “They put a chart in front, La David, it says La David Johnson.”

Well then.

