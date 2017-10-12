Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Bodyguard, the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston in her acting debut and Kevin Costner, will celebrate its 25thanniversary in November. To commemorate the occasion, Legacy Recordings, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach are respectively announcing a series of special projects and events.

Legacy Recordings, in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, will celebrate the film’s record-setting The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with the Nov. 17 release of Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard. The collection will feature never-before-released live recordings from Houston’s The Bodyguard World Tour (1993-1995), alternate versions of audio recordings from the film, an alternate version of a remix of “I’m Every Woman” and additional artwork.

CREDIT: Sony Music

Released on Nov. 17, 1992, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 1992-93. Executive produced by Houston and Clive Davis, the soundtrack was the first album to sell more than 1 million copies in one week, according to Nielsen Music. The Bodyguard has since sold 12.2 million copies in the U.S., been certified 17x platinum by the RIAA and won Houston Grammys for album of the year, record of the year and best female pop vocal—the latter two for Houston’s now-signature song “I Will Always Love You.” The album also claims honors as the highest-selling soundtrack, powered by three Billboard Hot 100 hits: the aforementioned “Always” (14 weeks at No. 1), “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman” plus the top 40 hit “Run to You.”

Among the aural highlights on Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard are an alternate mix of “I Will Always Love You” (featuring a spoken word intro of Houston as the film’s Rachel Marron), a never-heard-before a cappella version of “Jesus Loves Me,” and a live version of “Run to You,” which the multiple Grammy winner rarely performed, from The Bodyguard tour. Fans will also be treated to the film and live versions of faves “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing” and “Queen of the Night.” A complete track list can be found here.

Available digitally and on CD, Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard can be pre-ordered here. A two-album 12” purple vinyl limited edition will be released at a later date. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will reissue The Bodyguard film on Oct. 31. The anniversary edition comes with previously released special features for select digital retailers. The film is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which doubled as a backdrop for key scenes in The Bodyguard, will celebrate the silver anniversary with an invite-only listening party/movie screening on Nov. 4 as well as special activations throughout the resort. Fans will get the chance to RSVP for the listening party/screening via Houston’s website beginning Oct. 13.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.