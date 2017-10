Will Smith clearly had a ball this past summer while performing at random festivals across the globe.

READ: Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Perform Energetic Song, “Get Lit”

Fans were treated to his usual routines with DJ Jazzy Jeff, but they also got a taste of his latest studio creation, “Get Lit.” The EDM flavored song is now available online for all your streaming needs.

READ: Will Smith’s “The Redemption Of Cain” Gets Greenlit