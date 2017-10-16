Wiz Khalifa Confirms New Mixtape ‘Laugh Now, Fly Later’

Wiz Khalifa is currently in the studio cooking up his anticipated sequel to Rolling Papers, but he’s also ready to drop a brand new mixtape very soon.

During his causal conversation with fans on Twitter last night, Wiz revealed that he plans to release his Laugh Now, Fly Later next month.

READ: Wiz Khalifa And PARTYNEXTDOOR Predict The Forecast On “Hurricane”

At press time, no other details about the project were posted. However, the Taylor Gang chief did say that the mixtape would cater to the CEO’s executive grind. “Bosses need something to smoke and think to,” Wiz tweeted at a fan.

Back in August, Wiz dropped off “Something New” with Ty Dolla Sign, which is expected to appear on the new mixtape. Look out for Laugh Now, Fly Later to be released on Nov. 10.