A woman has come forward with accusations about The Game and his behavior towards her younger sister.

A model who goes by the name of Symphani Soto claimed on social media this week the rapper reportedly contacted her 17-year-old sister by sending her a direct message on Instagram. Soto says she was “disgusted” by his behavior since it was clear her sibling was underaged. “These guys don’t even care they just lurkin on everyone, it’s nasty,” she tweeted. “He can really catch this fade.” It’s not known exactly what the messages said. Another woman also claimed the rapper contacted her younger sister on social media.

Why did the game just dm my little sister… I'm disgusted — Symphani (@SymphaniSoto) October 9, 2017

Nah he just needs to chill talk to women his age — Symphani (@SymphaniSoto) October 9, 2017

It's also very clear my sister is very much so still in high school lol he's just out of pocket doesn't matter what he said https://t.co/EE2x85yjDr — Symphani (@SymphaniSoto) October 9, 2017

The 17-year-old confirmed the claims after tweeting about her situation, but deleted her IG page.

@SymphaniSoto made me change my bio since things are going left 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oyEG2TJBAV — Nyd 🕸 (@Nydiahsoto) October 9, 2017

The rapper has been accused in the past of flirting with minors who reside overseas. As of August, the rapper announced a break from social media in a quest to improve his health and wellness. “I want to mentally, physically & spiritually be the person that you all look to for motivation that I should be,” he said. “Not saying I’ve done a bad job thus far, I just know that I can be better so starting today.”

