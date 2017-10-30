A Pennsylvania woman named Rhonda Shoffner was sentenced to prison for beating and attempting to strangle her young daughter for incorrectly reciting Bible verses.

The 41-year-old faces two-and-a-half to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault. Reports sat that the girl was younger than 13 years old.

“Police say the girl was forced to kneel on the bathroom floor at Shoffner’s Middletown home and repeat Bible verses,” reports Fox 8. “They say Shoffner slammed her head into the wall each time she made a mistake. They say Shoffner also told the child she was going to kill her and attempted to strangle her.”

The young girl called her father, who drove her to the police station. Shoffner was also sentenced to five years of probation upon her release.