Woman Claims Lil Wayne Is The Father Of Her 15-Year-Old Son

A new report from TMZ states Lil Wayne is reportedly the father of a 15-year-old boy.

The teen’s mother, Keiotia Watson, filed legal papers claiming the New Orleans native fathered her child when they had intercourse in 2001. She gave birth to her son, named Dwayne after the Young Money leader, in February 2002.

Allegedly, Watson took her case to court in 2015 which resulted in a judge ordering Weezy to pay $5,000 a month in child support. Nothing was paid on Wayne’s end, however. TMZ adds that the 35-year-old dad of four was never made aware that he was definitely the boy’s father since a paternity test was not administered, leading him to withhold his child support payments.

A source told the site that Lil Wayne will take a paternity test in the near future.