Florida Woman Disciplines 9-Year-Old By Sitting On Her, Charged With Homicide

A Florida woman’s form of discipline has resulted in the death of a young child. According to USA Today, Veronica Green Posey, 64, decided to reprimand her 9-year-old cousin, Dericka Lindsay, by sitting on her “as punishment for misbehavior.” Posey weighs 325 pounds.

One of Lindsay’s parents, Grace Joan Smith, phoned Posey to help regulate her daughter. According to the police report, Posey reportedly struck Lindsay with a metal pipe and a ruler. As a response to the physical abuse, Lindsay sought refuge by an armchair where Posey proceeded to sit on the child for nearly 10 minutes.

Lindsay pleaded with Posey that she was experiencing shortness of breath and was left unresponsive once the latter stood up. Lindsay was rushed to Baptist Hospital and died shortly after arrival, BET notes.

“Dericka’s death is appalling and DCF will continue coordinating with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to hold anyone responsible for her death accountable” a statement via the Pensacola News Journal from Secretary Mike Carroll of the Florida Department of Children and Families, reads. “As the family has a prior interaction with the child welfare system, a thorough quality assurance review will be conducted to review all prior interactions this family has had with the child welfare system.”

Posey faces charges of cruelty toward a child while Lindsay’s parents, Grace Jones and James Smith, will face child neglect charges.