Wu-Tang Clan Performs “My Only One” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t wait to have the Wu-Tang Clan come through to his stage.

Hours after The Saga Continues hit the digital shelves last Friday (Oct 13), RZA, Ghostface Killah, and Cappadonna infiltrated NBC studios in New York City to perform their song “My Only One” on The Tonight Show.

The album’s prime producer DJ Mathematics was right behind the Clan to provide the scratches on turntables s while The Roots brought the record to life in the background. Singer Steven Latorre held down his chorus alongside the Clan as well.

Watch the Wu-Tang Clan perform with The Roots on ‘The Tonight Show’ below.