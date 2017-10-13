Xscape Drops Nene Leakes From Upcoming Tour Amid Rape Joke

Nene Leakes’ wave of backlash from her rape joke last weekend continued as the reality star given the pink slip for an upcoming gig with Xscape.

TMZ reports the R&B group removed Leakes as a guest for their upcoming reunion tour. “This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends,” their statement reads. They also sent wishes to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as she “navigates this very difficult period.” “The Great Xscape Tour” will also feature guests Monica and Tamar Braxton.

The PRESALE for the below cities started Got to TheGreatXscapeTour.com password is JustKickin! Or xscape (depending on the website you are taken to for checkout) Philadelphia Buffalo Detroit Baltimore Little Rock Let's Go! A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Leakes spewed a rape joke at a heckler during a Girls Night Out comedy show Oct. 7. “[The Uber driver], I hope he rape your a** tonight when he take you home,” she said.

Leakes quickly apologized for incident on Facebook, noting her experience with abuse. “As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used,” she said.

When it comes to Xscape, the band is keeping the focus on their sisterhood.

“I just think the fans really wanted this a lot more than what we were expecting, because after the announcement was made it was just mayhem,” LaTocha Scott told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “And it was a good mayhem, but everybody was excited — the fact that we came back together, that we put the past behind us, and so that’s made all the difference.”

