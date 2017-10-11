Eminem’s freestyle “The Storm” has gotten massive amounts of attention since it aired on the BET Hip Hop Awards yesterday (Oct. 11). There have reportedly been more than 2 million tweets about the lauded Donald Trump diss- even sports/political pundit Keith Olbermann became a rap fan thanks to Em’s political rhymes.

However, YG was not too pleased about the legendary rapper’s headline making verse, because he dissed 45 last year without nearly as much fanfare. The Still Brazy MC made waves for his 2016 song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump)” with Nipsey Hussle.

He took to Twitter in a series of now-deleted tweets to seemingly throw shade at the 44-year-old rapper, which he later credited to consuming alcohol.

“So we don’t get no credit for dissing TRUMP a year ago?” YG wrote on Twitter. “Maaaaan, F**K TRUMP 4reals tho. F**k this internet sh*t. It’s really f**k em.”

Ok that was the drank talkin — YG (@YG) October 11, 2017

“FDT” was remixed by musicians such as Macklemore and G-Eazy, and the Los Angeles Times praised the song as “the most prophetic, wrathful and unifying protest song of 2016.”

“He got me appreciatin’ Obama way more / Hey Donald, and everyone that follows / You gave us your reason to be president, but we hate yours,” he spits in the song.

“We spoke up because no one else was speaking up. That’s what rap is made for,” YG told the LA Times in 2016. “Too many rappers keep saying [stuff] with no substance. I told Nip that if we do this together, we gotta speak on Trump and go right to the streets.”

