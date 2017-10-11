YG Hootie And Kendrick Lamar Have Undying Love For “The City”

Kendrick Lamar has been all over the place as of late. In just recent weeks, K.Dot has laid verses down on Rapsody’s “Power” and Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer.” And now the TDE MC has teamed up with fellow Compton rapper and former 1017 Bricksquad affiliate YG Hootie on “The City.”

Over DJ Fu’s eerie production, the two rappers loudly proclaim their love for the C.O.M.P.T.O.N.

“I get love in the city, I’m the one in my city, I’m the plug in my city,” Hootie raps on the hook before Kung Fu Kenny steps to the mic to drop a little bit of fun ignorance.

“Big body moving with my name on it/Big body moving, she gon’ sing on it,” he raps.

Kendrick last joined forces with Hootie on the 2013 track “Two Presidents.”

Listen to “The City” above.