Yo Gotti Drops All Double Crossers From His Inner Circle In “Betrayal” (Video)

Yo Gotti may be busy raking up all the success from his ninth studio album, but he still has the time to call out everyone who screwed him over throughout his life. The Memphis rapper recently hit up the Big Apple to cut off the dead weight in his new video for the hard hitting intro on his I Still Am’s album, “Betrayal,” produced by Southside and London On Da Track.

In the CloudKickaPiff directed video, Gotti hits the streets in his custom-made I Still AM Rolls Royce as he conducts business as usual. While he’s on the move, Gotti remains cautious about who he’s kicking it with — from his partners in the trap to his the girl he has at home.

I Still Am is available everywhere now.