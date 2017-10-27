Yo Gotti Keeps It Street On New Album ‘I Still Am’ Feat. French Montana, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci And Others

Coming off the platinum single “Rake it Up” featuring Nicki Minaj, Yo Gotti releases his 9th studio album with I Still Am, the sequel to his 2013 effort I Am.

The 13-song set mostly finds the Memphis native recalling days in his native Ridgecrest projects. I Am Still features the likes of Chris Brown, French Montana, 21 Savage, YFN Lucci, and Meek Mill, among others.

In a recent interview with ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the CMG shot-caller was asked about the success of the radio singles.

“That’s that hustling instinct,” Gotti said. “You gotta keep reinventing yourself and figuring it out. The game’s changing. You’ve gotta be on top of this shit.”

“Rake it Up” is the biggest hit of Gotti’s career thus far. The club-shaking record peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

To go along with with I Still AM, the rapper born Mario Mimms releases twenty minute documentary on ‘Tidal’ of the same name.

Stream I Am Still below.

