Yo Gotti is about to drop some new work for his fans. Roc Nation announced that the Memphis-bred hustler will be releasing his new album, Still I Am, on Oct. 27. Ahead of the forthcoming project, the rapper born Mario Mimms unveiled a new track dubbed “Juice,” which comes as a free download with a preorder of the album.

The radio-friendly record, produced by Ben Billions (who also did “Down in the DM”), finds Gotti attempting to satisfy the clubgoers and strippers by boasting about his material possessions and the power of money.

In related news, the rapper is enjoying the biggest song of his career thus far with the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Rake It Up,” a song from his mixtape Gotti Made-It. “Rake It Up” recently went platinum, giving Gotti his second platinum record of his career. The first platinum record for the rapper was “Down in the DM,” a song from 2016’s The Art of Hustle.

Still I Am is available to preorder on iTunes, and the album’s tracklist is below.

1. “Betrayal”

2. “Back Gate”

3. “Brown Bag”

4. “Rake It Up” Feat. Nicki Minaj

5. “Juice”

6. “Different”

7. “Save It for Me” Feat. Chris Brown

8. “2809”

9. “One on One” Feat. YFN Lucci & Meek Mill

10. “Oh Yeah” Feat. French Montana

11. “Yellow Tape” Feat. 21 Savage

12. “Don’t Wanna Go Back”

13. “Around the World”