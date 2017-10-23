In November 2015, Julian St. John, son of Young & The Restless soap star Kristoff St. John committed suicide, and now a little shy of the two year anniversary the 51-year-old actor was placed under a 72-hour hold for a mental health evaluation.

According to TMZ, an ex of St. John’s called authorities after the actor allegedly sent pictures of himself holding a gun to his head. Law enforcement arrived at St. John’s home and took two guns. After Julian’s death, St. John reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against La Casa Mental Health Hospital in Long Beach where his 24-year-old son was being treated. Julian was found dead in a bathroom with a plastic bag over his head.

St. John alleged three weeks prior to his son’s death, Julian attempted the same method of suicide. In the lawsuit, St. John says the hospital never removed trash bags from his son’s room, which could’ve prevented his death.

Sources close to St. John said the looming anniversary of his son’s suicide is what triggered his reaction.