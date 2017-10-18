It’s only been a couple of weeks since Young Dolph was released from the hospital after being shot multiple times in Hollywood in late September, but he is already back on the grind. And his latest music video drop for the single “Believe Me” includes visuals delving into his experiences in the hospital.

The four-minute video begins with audio from a breaking news clip that announces Dolph’s shooting. The video then cuts to black-and-white footage of a vacant hospital hallway, leading up to short clips of a man hooked up to an IV.

As someone hands a diamond-encrusted chain to a bedridden Dolph, the trap songs cuts on. “Believe me, took a hundred thou to the dealer/Told him freeze me,” he raps on the hook.

“Believe Me” is coming from Dolph’s upcoming project, Thinking Out Loud, which is set to debut on Friday (Oct. 20). This is the second single from the album, following the release of “While U Here.” The album reportedly includes producing credits from Mike Will Made-It and Zaytoven.

Check out the video for “Believe Me” above.